The Internet Is Losing It Over This Awkward Moment Between Donald and Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump often travels with the President, so it was no surprise when she spoke at an event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday night. What did come as a surprise was her interaction with her husband at the podium.

After she introduced him, he met her at the podium with a formal handshake, then told her to “go sit down.” While a handshake is not an unexpected transition between two speakers, many people thought it was a bizarre way for a husband to thank his wife. Twitter erupted.

The Internet immediately began to crack jokes about the now viral moment.

It even led one couple to try the handshake method out for themselves.

Not everyone felt that the interaction was weird, coming to the defense of the high profile couple.

This is not the first time the couple’s body language has been dissected on social media. A clip of Melania Trump appearing to swat her husband’s hand away went viral a few months ago.

