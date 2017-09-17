The Internet Is Losing It Over This Awkward Moment Between Donald and Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump often travels with the President, so it was no surprise when she spoke at an event at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday night. What did come as a surprise was her interaction with her husband at the podium.

After she introduced him, he met her at the podium with a formal handshake, then told her to “go sit down.” While a handshake is not an unexpected transition between two speakers, many people thought it was a bizarre way for a husband to thank his wife. Twitter erupted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ah yes, a handshake, so intimate, thank you very much husband sir, my misery is palpable, solid deal sir — MelaniaTrumpFLOTUS (@TrumpFlotus) September 16, 2017

The Internet immediately began to crack jokes about the now viral moment.

Nothing says I love you my wife like a firm handshake and false pleasantries. Guess he won’t have an Al Gore moment.#TheResistance https://t.co/kZwvmWMXOD — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 16, 2017

Did he give a slight push out the way? pic.twitter.com/Dh6iT8DAAy — Diya Khothule (@BKLYN_Diya) September 16, 2017

It even led one couple to try the handshake method out for themselves.

my husband and I just shook hands goodnight just to try it and OMG IT IS SO WEIRD!!!! WTH?!?!? — Megan Mak. (@meggitymak) September 16, 2017

Not everyone felt that the interaction was weird, coming to the defense of the high profile couple.

I do not think there is anything weird about the Melania-Trump handshake.

Sorry, but, so what on that one. Don’t over analyze & pick at them — Christa V. Sage (@TheBaltimoreCVS) September 17, 2017

This is not the first time the couple’s body language has been dissected on social media. A clip of Melania Trump appearing to swat her husband’s hand away went viral a few months ago.