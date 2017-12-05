Try Counting All the Calories in President Trump’s McDonald’s Dinner Order

It appears the leader of the free world really, really likes McDonald’s.

Donald Trump‘s ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and ex-top aide David Bossie are releasing an upcoming book, Let Trump Be Trump, and the book made headlines this week when it was revealed that it contained Trump’s truly extravagant McDonald’s order.

According to the Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book, Trump’s dinner order consists of “two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted,” which clocks in at a whopping 2,530 calories with 114g fat and 3530mg sodium. McDonald’s doesn’t actually have a chocolate malted, but it’s likely the authors were referring to McDonald’s chocolate milkshake.

McDonald’s website states that two Big Macs contain 1080 calories, two Fillet-O-Fish have 820 and a Medium McCafé Chocolate Shake clocks in at 630 calories. As the USDA recommends that a 71-year-old, moderately active male consume 2,200 calories each day, just one meal would push Trump over that number.

Another passage in the book shares that at one point, staffer Sam Nunberg was left behind at a McDonald’s because his special-order burger was taking too long.

“On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” the authors wrote. In addition, the plane was stocked with Vienna Fingers, potato chips, pretzels and plenty of packages of Oreos because Trump, a self-proclaimed germophobe, would not eat from a previously opened pack.

The authors also detailed Trump’s character on the campaign trail.

“Sooner or later, everybody who works for Donald Trump will see a side of him that makes you wonder why you took a job with him in the first place,” they wrote. “His wrath is never intended as any personal offense, but sometimes it can be hard not to take it that way. The mode that he switches into when things aren’t going his way can feel like an all-out assault; it’d break most hardened men and women into little pieces.”

