Donald Trump Slams Marshawn Lynch for Sitting During National Anthem, Standing During Mexican Anthem

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was seen sitting for the American national anthem but standing for the Mexican national anthem and Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his disapproval.

“Marshawn Lynch of the NFL‘s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down,” the U.S. President wrote in a tweet on Sunday evening, according to The LA Times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some footage and pictures of Lynch on the sidelines would seem to unequivocally confirm this as accurate, other reports confirmed that Lynch did actually stand for part of the American national anthem and wasn’t completely attentive during the Mexican national anthem.

Lynch recently came out of retirement for this season and joined the Los Angeles Raiders. For reasons he hasn’t explained yet, he’s chosen to sit during the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Trump has been vocally critical against NFL players taking a knee or sitting out the national anthem, even calling on team owners to fire players who take part in the protest.

NFL Hall of Famer Marcus Allen was recently asked what he thought about Lynch’s choice to sit during the national anthem and he said that he respects the football star.

“I respect people that do what they believe with conviction,” Allen said. “You may not necessarily agree with it, but you gotta admire a person that stands up for what he believes in.”