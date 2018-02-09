Jeweler Says Donald Trump Lied About What He Paid for Melania’s Engagement Ring

The jeweler who sold President Donald Trump the engagement ring he gave to his now-wife Melania claims the President lied about what he paid for it.

According to PEOPLE, executives from Graff Diamonds clarified to reporters that Trump paid full price for the ring, despite his past claims that he was a given $1 million discount on it.



“Only a fool would say, ‘No thank you, I want to pay a million dollars more for a diamond,’” Trump reportedly said.

Laurence Graff, chairman of Graff Diamonds, politely refuted Trump’s claim, saying that he was “a pleasure to do business with” but that the company did him “no favors” when he bought the ring.

“We don’t sell items for publicity value,” Graff CFO Nicholas Paine added, referencing other claims that Trump made suggesting that Graff gave him the alleged discount in exchange for publicity.

The reports that Trump lied about the price he paid for his wife’s engagement ring come at a very inopportune time, as it was recently reported that he allegedly once had an affair with adult film star Story Daniels.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Donald Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels said he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claimed to have thought to herself.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Melania had given birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.

Not long after the allegations surfaced, Melania cancelled a trip she was supposed to take with the U.S. President to Davos, Switzerland. Many speculated that her cancellation of the trip was due to the recent reports of infidelity against her husband.