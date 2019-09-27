Donald Trump’s ‘Liddle’ Tweet Is Trending on Twitter

Donald Trump recently tweeted out an insult aimed at Rep. Adam Schiff, referring to the lawmaker as “Liddle.” and now the term is trending on Twitter. CNN, which initially reported on the tweet focused on Trump’s misspelling of the word “little,” which was clearly intentional even though it is not a widely recognized spelling of the word.

In a tweet, Trump wrote: “Liddle’ Adam Schiff, who has worked unsuccessfully for 3 years to hurt the Republican Party and President, has just said that the Whistleblower, even though he or she only had second hand information, ‘is credible.’ How can that be with zero info and a known bias. Democrat Scam!”

The news outlet also removed the apostrophe that Trump had included at the end of the word, to which he replied by identifying it as a “hyphen.”

“To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle’, not Liddle, in discribing Corrupt Congressman Liddle’ Adam Schiff,” he wrote in a follow up tweet. “Low ratings [CNN] purposely took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!” (Notably, Trump also misspelled the word “describing.”)

The president doesn’t know the difference between a hyphen and an apostrophe (or the proper way to use the latter). Literally no one uses Liddle’ as a way to say Little. I wish whomever did his school work for him, allowing him to graduate from Penn would b the next whistleblower pic.twitter.com/itbihPgyhN — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) September 27, 2019

Twitter users picked up on the interaction, and have been going crazy over it, with one person commenting, “This tweet is a snapshot of how ‘liddle’ the people around Donald are willing to risk his ire by telling him he is wrong or making a mistake right now.”

“Hey Donald Trump – ‘Liddle Adam Schiff’ is still going to be standing tall after you’re in prison,” another person tweeted, “Also, you should take a class and learn how to spell while you’re in prison.”

The novelty of a “president” who uses words like Liddle, discribing, and hamberders, who mistakes hyphens for apostrophes — all while committing extortion, obstruction, treason — has totally worn off. I don’t care about the spelling.

I care about the crime.#Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/zfEeMrJeFE — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 27, 2019

“I think somebody should have studied a liddle’ harder in elementary school. Don’t worry, I bet there’s a class for you to practice your reading and writing once you get to prison,” someone else joked.

At this time, Schiff does not appear to have commented on Trump’s “Liddle” tweets.