Donald Trump’s Latest Three-Word Tweet Sets Twitter Off

President Donald Trump posed a three-word question on Twitter on Wednesday morning, but he probably was not pleased with all the responses. The commander-in-chief got online early to ask: “Where’s the Whistleblower?” The responses came in force.

Trump has been railing against the impeachment inquiry currently raised against him, and the growing number of Americans who support it. It all stems from a letter published last month, where an anonymous source inside the Trump administration reported that Trump had asked the Ukrainian president for dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for foreign aid.

This “whistleblower” is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry, and the president is furious. The person is currently under protection by U.S. intelligence forces, according to a report by Politico, but Trump wants them publicly outed. Judging by his reception on Twitter on Wednesday, most users disagree.

Where’s the Whistleblower? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

“Making sure you get impeached for a quid pro quo,” replied one person.

“Watching you. And taking notes,” added another. “I’d be nervous if I were you. They’re in the White House.”

“Preparing to testify at your trial,” suggested a third. “You’re going to prison, traitor.”

It’s illegal to go after the whistleblower but Trump breaks the law all the time. The sooner Trump is gone the better. pic.twitter.com/Qi3q0q5e2Z — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) October 23, 2019

Trump has repeatedly called for the whistleblower’s identity to be made public, ever since the impeachment inquiry began last month. According to Politico, Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer is getting legitimately worried for the whistleblower’s safety.

On Monday afternoon, Schumer reportedly wrote to the director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire and the inspector general Michael Atkinson, asking both to outline the “specific steps” they are taking to protect this person. Schumer expressed his fears that “safety risks may intensify in the event that the whistleblower’s identity is disclosed.”

“In light of the President’s ill-advised statements, his lack of respect for the rule of law and his well-documented habit of condoning violence by his supporters, I am concerned that he may disclose the whistleblower’s identity or cause it to be disclosed by others in the administration,” Schumer went on. “If that were to happen, it will be your responsibility to take immediate action to protect the whistleblower from both workplace reprisal and threats to his or her personal safety.”

On the same day, Trump reiterated his call to identify the anonymous source. Speaking to reporters, he wondered: “Do we have to protect a whistleblower who gives a false account? I don’t know. You tell me.”

Legally speaking, the identity of the whistleblower should have no effect on the impeachment inquiry now that it is in full swing. In an article for MSNBC, Steve Benen wrote that the whistleblower “could’ve been an ax murderer and it wouldn’t make any difference.” At this point, the inquiry will move forward regardless.