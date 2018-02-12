Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Hospitalized After Opening Letter with White Powder Inside

Donald Trump Jr.’s wife was taken to a hospital on Monday after opening a package that contained an unknown white powder, police told ABC News.

Vanessa Trump was taken to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center as a precaution after she and two others were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene.

The letter was reportedly addressed to Trump Jr. and was mailed to the apartment unit belonging to Vanessa, where she opened it and found the unknown substance. She reportedly started coughing and feeling nauseous after opening the letter.

The New York Fire Department responded to a call about a suspicious substance at the building shortly after 10 a.m., but the nature of the substance has not been made clear, nor were details on the content of the letter available.

Police and Secret Service are investigating the incident, but a preliminary investigation suggests the substance mailed to the East 54th Street home did not contain any hazardous elements. Out of caution, officials say investigators will conduct a thorough probe of the event.

While President Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law and two others, whose identities were not immediately clear, were taken to the hospital for evaluation, there is no indication that they suffered any injuries.