Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. Release Official Statement on Divorce

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. issued a statement Thursday to confirm their plans to divorce.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement to media.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time,” they continued.

Vanessa reportedly filed for divorce on Thursday afternoon in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Page Six reports that the 40-year-old filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” meaning she does not expect a legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children, as well as her or Donald Jr.’s assets.

The outlet reported that sources close to the Trumps claimed Vanessa and the First Son had not recently been living together and suggested that divorce seemed imminent. She was spotted on Friday taking two of the kids to school sans wedding ring, while he took a fishing trip with friends.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source said.

Another suggested that Donald Jr.’s hectic travel schedule may have contributed to their marital woes, as the 40-year-old and brother Eric, 34, are running the Trump Organization while their father is in office.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” the insider claimed.

The sources added that Vanessa became increasingly uncomfortable with the intense focus on their family due to President Donald Trump’s position and her husband’s heightened career status.

“Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage. She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder,” the insider said.

In February, Vanessa was rushed to the hospital as a precaution after she opened a letter addressed to Donald Jr. which contained a threatening message and a white powder. The New York Police Department later said the powder was non-hazardous, but sources said the experience was “terrifying for Vanessa, who is naturally worried for the safety of her children.”

Vanessa and Donald Jr. met in 2003 when Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show, and they were married in 2005. The couple has five children together: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6 Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.