Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle Sport ‘Witch Hunt’ Couples Costumes for Halloween

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle made waves on social media Thursday when they shared photos of their “witch hunt” Halloween costumes. Trump, 41, shared a photo of the two of them, with Guilfoyle, 50, dressed in a black and purple dress and pointed witch hat, and Trump donning camouflage head to toe while carrying a hunting bow.

“Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bulls— the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist,” Trump captioned the photo on Instagram.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and prosecuting attorney, also shared a few photos of her costume, showing off the purple and black patterned skirt of her dress.

The costumes, of course, were a jab at the impeachment investigation into Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, who frequently dismisses the impeachment procedures as a “witch hunt” against him.

On Halloween, the House of Representatives passed an impeachment resolution by a 232-196 vote that makes the investigation into President Trump’s dealing with Ukraine more public. The allegation of a quid pro quo is at the center of the impeachment case, which alleges that President Trump asked Ukraine officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

While President Trump has denied acting improperly, a White House reconstruction of his summer call with Ukraine’s president shows he lobbied for Ukraine to investigate Biden, who is his leading challenger for re-election.

Republicans have criticized the impeachment proceedings so far as unduly secretive.

At Thursday’s vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our democracy.” Soon after, President Trump’s Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying, in part, “The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it.”

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle also made headlines on Friday when they joined the panel on The View for the ABC talk show’s milestone 5,000th episode. After it was announced Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle would appear, the show’s Twitter replies were flooded with people calling out President Donald Trump’s son and the Triggered author of “spewing conspiracy theories” and “gaslighting the American people” as they defend the president amid the impeachment proceedings surrounding his term.

Others made it known they would be boycotting the episode, sarcastically thanking the show for giving them notice not to tune in, while others were curious why the show would invite Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle for such a momentous episode.

