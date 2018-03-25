Donald Trump Jr. Hangs With Wife Vanessa in Wake of Divorce Filing

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa Trump were both at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, despite their divorce filing earlier this month.

TMZ published photos of the couple at the Mar-a-Lago pool with their children. The couple even sat next to each other poolside. One photo shows Vanessa with her feet in the water while Trump Jr. plays with their children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the photos.

Witnesses told TMZ that Trump Jr. and Vanessa unsurprisingly showed no sign of PDA, but they both seemed to be in “relatively good moods.”

Trump Jr. also posted a video from the Spring Break trip to Palm Beach, showing daughter Chloe trying to play golf.

“Oh boy. Chloe channeling her inner Happy Gilmore with the club throw… though unintentionally. I got lucky with that one could have been ugly but my haters would probably have loved it,” Trump Jr. wrote.

On Tuesday, Vanessa posted a photo of the palm trees from Florida, writing, “It’s time for spring break with my kiddies!” On Sunday, she posted a collage of photos showing Chloe and son Spencer buried in the sand.

It’s time for spring break with my kiddies ! pic.twitter.com/VlzINumxH4 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) March 20, 2018



I’m enjoying the beach with my two youngest Chloe and Spencer ! My kids are definitely beach babies! pic.twitter.com/PZnMlB8Wn4 — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) March 25, 2018

Trump Jr. and Vanessa announced their divorce on March 15. The two were married for 12 years and were introduced by Trump Jr.’s father, President Donald Trump, at a 2003 fashion show. They share five children — Chloe, Spencer, Tristan, Kai and Donald Trump III.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple told the New York Post. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Vanessa is seeking an uncontested proceeding, meaning that child custody and property settlements have likely been decided already. However, she raised eyebrows for hiring a criminal defense attorney to represent her in the case.

Since the divorce announcement, it emerged that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with The Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day after they met in 2011. Vanessa reportedly discovered the affair, but their marriage lasted another six years, and she reportedly told President Trump about it.

Sources told Page Six that Vanessa, who was pregnant with Tristan at the time, was “devastated” when Trump Jr. told her he wanted to leave her for O’Day. Another sources said President Trump told Trump Jr. to “knock it off” and “pressured” his eldest son to stay in the marriage. The relationship ended a short time later.

Sources told TMZ on Friday that O’Day is telling close friends she had an affair with Trump, but does not believe it has anything to do with their divorce. O’Day reportedly believed his marriage was ending back in 2012. O’Day does not plan to tell her story to the media herself, even though she never signed a non-disclosure agreement.