Newly Single Donald Trump Jr. Posts Gym Selfie: ‘I Stay Fit to Kick A— at Life’

A pending divorce and rampant affair rumors aren’t stopping Donald Trump Jr. from hitting the gym. President Donald Trump‘s oldest son, 40, documented his gym time by sharing a selfie with his 10-year-old daughter Kai Madison.

“Father daughter workout time,” Trump Jr. wrote on Tuesday. “Kai getting after it today at the gym with dad. Not sure how many more years I’ll be able to keep up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In response to a commenter, Trump Jr. explained why he’s passionate about getting to the gym: “I stay fit to kick ass at life. Me working out is nothing new.”

In the weeks that followed Vanessa’s divorce filing, Trump Jr. has shared multiple gym photos. While spending time at Mar-a-Lago in Florida over the holiday weekend, he also shared a sweaty workout photo on his Instagram story.

“Nothing like #crossfit in 100% humidity,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself soaked in sweat on Saturday morning. “Hit it hard today.”

Vanessa filed for divorce last month in Manhattan Supreme Court. The two share five children — Kai Madison, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. The dad has been documenting time spent with his kids since the divorce filing.

The couple has been determined to continue co-parenting even despite the pending divorce; they were spotted together in Florida during their kids’ spring break, even sitting next to each other poolside. One of the photos from TMZ shows Vanessa with her feet in the water while Trump Jr. plays with their children.

Witnesses said that Trump Jr. and Vanessa unsurprisingly showed no sign of PDA, but they both seemed to be in “relatively good moods.”

The two were married for 12 years and were introduced by Trump Jr.’s father, President Donald Trump, at a 2003 fashion show.

Since the divorce announcement, it emerged that Trump Jr. allegedly had an affair with the Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day after they met in 2011. Vanessa reportedly discovered the affair, but their marriage lasted another six years, and she reportedly told President Trump about it.

Sources told Page Six that Vanessa, who was pregnant with Tristan at the time, was “devastated” when Trump Jr. told her he wanted to leave her for O’Day. Another sources said President Trump told Trump Jr. to “knock it off” and “pressured” his eldest son to stay in the marriage. The relationship ended a short time later.

Sources told TMZ last month that O’Day was telling close friends she had an affair with Trump Jr., but does not believe it has anything to do with their divorce. O’Day reportedly believed his marriage was ending back in 2012. O’Day does not plan to tell her story to the media herself, even though she never signed a non-disclosure agreement.