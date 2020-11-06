Donald Trump Jr. Goes off on Heated Rant About Joe Biden Possibly Winning Presidency: 'C'mon Man!'

Donald Trump Jr. has been going off on a heated Twitter rant about Joe Biden possibly winning the presidency. Taking to the social media site, Trump Jr. has been questioning the validity of Biden's votes, implying that it is not possible Biden received more votes than Barack Obama did in 2008. He has also cited fewer votes for Democrat senatorial candidates and "evidence" of voter fraud in Biden's favor.

Trump Jr.'s rant comes as mail-in ballot counting, which led to a rise in Biden's number of votes in states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia. During a Friday press conference at the White House, the president — Trump Jr.'s father — continued his longstanding and unfounded attack on mail-in voting. "I've been talking about mail-in voting for a long time. It's really destroyed our system. It's a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt," he said. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we're looking to them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late." Scroll down to see more of Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter ranting.