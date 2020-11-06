Donald Trump Jr. Goes off on Heated Rant About Joe Biden Possibly Winning Presidency: 'C'mon Man!'
Donald Trump Jr. has been going off on a heated Twitter rant about Joe Biden possibly winning the presidency. Taking to the social media site, Trump Jr. has been questioning the validity of Biden's votes, implying that it is not possible Biden received more votes than Barack Obama did in 2008. He has also cited fewer votes for Democrat senatorial candidates and "evidence" of voter fraud in Biden's favor.
Trump Jr.'s rant comes as mail-in ballot counting, which led to a rise in Biden's number of votes in states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia. During a Friday press conference at the White House, the president — Trump Jr.'s father — continued his longstanding and unfounded attack on mail-in voting. "I've been talking about mail-in voting for a long time. It's really destroyed our system. It's a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt," he said. "If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we're looking to them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late." Scroll down to see more of Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter ranting.
Does anyone really believe that Joe Biden shattered Obama’s historic 2008 numbers?
Does anyone really believe that he did that mostly in big cities?
C’mon man!!!— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
The Trump men have been commenting on their beliefs of mass voter fraud since before the election even began. For months, the president has stated that he believes mail-in voting is rife with cheating.prevnext
Serious question... could it be that to get the highest number of fraudulent ballots they only filled out one dot rather than take the amount of time to fill out the full ballot??? https://t.co/29pl9uzuxb— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
"We’re hearing stories that are horror stories," President Trump said in his press conference. "We think there is going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence and so much proof."prevnext
If you think this is all a coincidence you’re an idiot. These are statistical impossibilities. https://t.co/dmnSIJgnC5— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
According to the Associated Press, there is currently no concrete evidence of "systemic problems in voting or counting." The outlet also noted that process of counting ballots has actually gone fairly smoothly, even while the country is facing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.prevnext
Agreed 100%. This is a fight worth having and it’s worth exposing all of the nonsense going on so that it can never happen again in this country.
We look like a banana republic right now https://t.co/8cbl3ct6PH— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
The outlet also fact-checked the president's criticism of ballot counting taking longer than just on Election Day. It noted that "no presidential election" has counted all the votes on the same day.prevnext
When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real.
Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
Additionally, the AP stated that there are no laws or official regulations that state this is expected. Certainly, with a high number of mail-in ballots this year due to the pandemic, it was expected by election officials that ballot counting would take longer.prevnext
Of the hundreds of examples I’ve seen imagine how many more there are? This is why we must fight in each and every state and hopefully exposed enough of this nonsense so that it can never happen again. https://t.co/HFZEoUvRXG— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
Finally, the president's war against mail-in ballots is somewhat surprising, as he has voted by mail in the past. This year, the President and First Lady voted by mail in the Florida primary elections.prevnext
There’s infinitely more evidence of voter fraud than there ever was of “Russia Collusion” but strangely no one in the media wants to look into it.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
According to USA Today, this was the second time that Trump has voted by mail-in ballot in the state, as he claims his official residence to be Palm Beach County. This is where his famous Mar-a-Lago club is located.prev