Donald Trump Jr. Faces Intense Backlash for 'Humiliating' Comments About Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Live Video
Donald Trump Jr. found himself in some hot water over the weekend after a live video surfaced of him making some eyebrow-raising comments about his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. On Friday, the president’s son posted a video to his Facebook Live where he and Guilfoyle appeared in front of a Christmas tree to share a message in the spirit of the holiday season, except his video took a strange turn as the humiliating comments eventually emerged.
After going through what some called a scripted monologue that also featured interjections from Guilfoyle, Trump Jr. eventually paid some attention to what his girlfriend means to him. “And I’m reasonably thankful for Kimberly,” Trump Jr. began the awkward message. “Maybe not… not so much. I don’t wanna, you know, I’ve managed to maintain a very low bar with Kimberly, so I don’t want her to get too big of an ego, accustomed to kindness.” Trump Jr. eventually got away from her and spoke about his social media, including how Guilfoyle, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year, gives her advice to him about his posting habits.
Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for the awkward exchange to catch heat with the viewers who perceived that he was taking an unnecessary shot at his girlfriend of two years.
“I’ve managed to maintain a very low bar with Kimberly. I don’t want her to get too big an ego, accustomed to kindness” — @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/bfZmvBC9K2— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) December 26, 2020
Tone deaf Christmas wishes from #DonaldTrumpJr plus his remarks about his girlfriend. Maybe he should send her out to peddle her derrière to contribute to the family expenses. Born into wealth but not an ounce of class.— Carole Ann Murphy (@CaroleAnnMurph1) December 26, 2020
There is one man with very low self esteem. And a girlfriend to match apparently. And why does he always seem inebriated ??#DonaldTrumpJr #KimberlyGuilfoyle https://t.co/scafMBfHul— Kathrin Nicholson (@KathriNicholson) December 27, 2020
What a charmer. In this video, Donald Trump Jr. says he doesn't want his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to "become accustomed" to kindness. In his family, ongoing kindness is apparently a sign of weakness. https://t.co/5t4rg5Mluj— Matthew Jacob (@mattindctweets) December 26, 2020
Donald Trump, Jr is🙅🏽♀️ sounding kinda mean but a shallow man that cheated on his wife while she was having— 7*4nHeaven (@PuddddinPie) December 26, 2020
5babies with him. He left these 5small kids 2campaign with his "girlfriend" for his shallow dad. 🐍🐍🐍🐍 breed 🐍🐍🐍🐍. https://t.co/aRA1o3C1D2
"I don't want her to get accustomed to kindness."
Gals, get yourselves a man who treats women the way Donald Trump jr. brags he treats his girlfriend, while she's standing right next to him.
Then kick him in the balls and run. https://t.co/kdt5Gr0Myc— 📚Tibby♀️ (@tibby17) December 26, 2020
@DonaldJTrumpJr @kimguilfoyle What a sick, empty, low bar relationship, or arrangement. Excuse for a relationship. Keep this kind of sad dysfunction to urselves. #dontoneupthesissy Looking at her like, don't be trying to be too smart now You know the rules, let the slow kid kp up— UffDaa (@uffda7) December 27, 2020