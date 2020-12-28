Donald Trump Jr. Faces Intense Backlash for 'Humiliating' Comments About Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Live Video

Donald Trump Jr. found himself in some hot water over the weekend after a live video surfaced of him making some eyebrow-raising comments about his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. On Friday, the president’s son posted a video to his Facebook Live where he and Guilfoyle appeared in front of a Christmas tree to share a message in the spirit of the holiday season, except his video took a strange turn as the humiliating comments eventually emerged.

After going through what some called a scripted monologue that also featured interjections from Guilfoyle, Trump Jr. eventually paid some attention to what his girlfriend means to him. “And I’m reasonably thankful for Kimberly,” Trump Jr. began the awkward message. “Maybe not… not so much. I don’t wanna, you know, I’ve managed to maintain a very low bar with Kimberly, so I don’t want her to get too big of an ego, accustomed to kindness.” Trump Jr. eventually got away from her and spoke about his social media, including how Guilfoyle, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year, gives her advice to him about his posting habits.

Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for the awkward exchange to catch heat with the viewers who perceived that he was taking an unnecessary shot at his girlfriend of two years.