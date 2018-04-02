Donald Trump Jr. ‘Chops the Mullet off’ in New Photo Amid Aubrey O’Day Drama

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram this past weekend, amid the Aubrey O’Day affair drama, to let his followers know he chopped off his “mullet.”

In the photo shared to the 40-year-old’s Instagram, he snapped a selfie while sitting in the stylists chair.

The photo come just a little over two weeks after it was announced that Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa are divorcing, as well as that he once had a romantic relationship with singer/actress Aubrey O’Day while he was married.

The affair between O’Day and Trump Jr. does not appear to have been merely casual either, as a new report indicates that they were trying for a baby.

Us Weekly spoke to a source close to the couple and revealed, “Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her,” adding, “They were trying for one.”

Trump Jr., who has five children with his soon-to-be ex-wife, also reportedly continued contacting O’Day after the affair ended. “He’d call Aubrey and leave long voicemails telling her he still loved her over and over,” the source added. “He’d cry and say he was nervous his wife would take the kids away.”

Interestingly, O’Day previously recorded two songs about Trump Jr. that seem to to have gone mostly unnoticed by everyone until now. Back in 2012, O’Day recorded a dance-pop remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” as reported by Us Weekly.

She rewrote the lyrics to include lines like, “Now and then I think of when we were together / Like when you told me that your marriage was a lie,” and, “But you were scared to ruin your family’s name / Your wife’s the only one glad we are over.”

O’Day also altered the lyrics to sing, “Now you’re just some a—hole that I used to know,” and “You’re just a f—ing liar that I used to know.”

In 2013, O’Day put out Between Two Evils, her debut solo EP. That album contained a track titled “DJT” (Donald J. Trump) which is an original track that is reportedly about the affair.

“DJT” contains lyrics such as, “You can say it was all a f—ing fairytale, or you can say it was real,” and, “I thought it was forever at the time but maybe I was lying to myself.” The song ends with O’Day singing, “I hate me for loving you, hate you for letting our love die.”

To understand how all this came to be, you have to jump back to 2012, when O’Day appeared on the The Celebrity Apprentice 5. Unfortunately, the former Danity Kane band member was one of the first to be fired by Donald Trump, along with comedian Lisa Lampanelli.

This, however, is reportedly when she first met and began the alleged extramarital affair with Trump Jr., who appeared on the series as well.