Donald Trump Jr. and Brother Eric Test Negative for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both tested negative for the coronavirus, following their father's positive test Thursday afternoon. Eric's wife Lara Trump and Donald Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also tested negative. Their sister Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, tested negative, as did their younger half-brother Barron Trump.

"Eric and Lara are praying for their father and father-in-law, respectively," a spokesman for Eric and Lara said in a statement Friday. "At this time, they both have negative COVID tests and will be taking all necessary precautions, under the advisement of medical professionals." Late Friday night, Fox News journalist Bill Hemmer tweeted Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle tested negative. Guilfoyle previously tested positive earlier in the summer.

Eric, Donald Jr., Ivanka and their half-sister Tiffany Trump all attended the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. None of them wore masks while their father debated Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Melania's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham also confirmed Barron, 14, tested negative for the virus. "Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy," Grisham told NBC News.

After the president's positive test result was announced early Friday, Ivanka and Eric both issued public statements on Twitter, saying they were praying for his recovery. "Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19," Ivanka wrote. "As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country."

"[Trump] is a true warrior," Eric tweeted. "He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day. I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure."

The president is now being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center. The White House has issued confusing statements on his condition that appear to contradict each other, and it is also not clear when Trump tested positive for the virus. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told the press Trump was "fever-free" for the past 24 hours and his symptoms were "resolving and improving." He also said Trump was not receiving supplemental oxygen, but sources told CNN he did receive oxygen at the White House Friday.

However, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters Trump's vitals were "very concerning" on Friday and the next two days are "critical" for his recovery. "We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery," Meadows said, reports the Associated Press. Meadows later told Reuters Trump was doing "very well" and doctors were "very pleased with his vital signs."