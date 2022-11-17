Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Weds at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump is a married woman now. Donald Trump's 29-year-old daughter said "I Do" on Nov. 12 to Michael Boulos on in Palm Beach, Florida at her father's famous Mar-a-Largo Club. Tiffany is from Trump's marriage to actress Marla Maples. They were married from 1993 to 1999. The divorce was messy, with Maples receiving just a $1 million settlement and an additional $1 million for a home, despite Trump's businesses being estimated to be worth billions. Tiffany's half-sister to Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Barron Trump.

Tiffany and her now-husband met at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Mykonos, Greece in 2018. Of their union, Tiffany's mother told PEOPLE Magazine: "We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics. This was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world.

A separate source told the outlet: "Tiffany has never been a people divider," noting that all of her family were in attendance. "This is a joyous family occasion."

For her wedding dress, she chose something to honor Boulos' heritage. "It's a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic," Maples said.

Their wedding cake was modeled after Tiffany's parents' custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake, which Maples says Tiffany, who was a newborn at the time of the wedding, wanted to recreate. Maples and Trump wed two months after Tiffany was born. Maples played a role in the ceremony, sharing a prayer during the service.

