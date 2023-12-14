Ivana Trump Will Be Played by 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star in Upcoming Donald Trump Movie

Casting for The Apprentice film has finally been announced. The film will center around former President Donald Trump and is titled after his popular reality competition series. Variety reports Gabriel Sherman, author of "The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country," has been helmed with the screenplay. His novel inspired the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice, with Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes. Sebastian Stan (The Martian) will star as young Donald Trump. Also starring in the film is Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump. According to the logline, the film is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers." The film will primarily center on Trump's life as a real estate businessman throughout his prime in the 70s and 80s. News of cast announcements coincide as Trump is on trial in New York for fraud.

Ivana Trump was the controversial figure's first wife. Born Ivana Marie Zelníčková, she grew up under communist rule in former Czechoslovakia, fleeing in the 1970s and marrying Donald in 1977. For many years, she worked in his business empire as a senior executive, eventually being appointed as CEO of Trump's Castle, one of his hotel-casinos in Atlantic City. Known for her impeccable taste, she helped design interiors for the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower. Aside from her work with her ex-husband, she is an author and had her own successful clothing line, sold in department stores such as Macy's.

Despite her wealth and busy life, her most prized role was as a mother of three to Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She wrote in her memoir Raising Trump, "No matter how busy I was, I had breakfast with my children every day. I sat with them at dinner every night and helped them with their homework (I loved algebra) before going out in a Versace gown to a rubber-chicken charity event. The kids and I celebrated, traveled, and grieved together. Our bond was, and is, our most valuable possession." The popular couple divorced in 1992 amid Donald's affair with Marla Maples, who would become his second wife. Ivana remained an astuste businesswoman and socialite.

Sadly, she died in July 2022. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said her death came as a result of a fall. The former president said she died at her home in New York City after being found at the bottom of the stairs. Her death was ruled an accident. She was 73.