Donald Trump Says He'll Be Arrested on Tuesday

Former U.S. president Donald Trump believes he will be arrested on Tuesday. Trump posted a two-part all-caps rant filled with incendiary claims via Truth Social early Saturday morning, claiming that the "FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK," referring to himself. Without further context, he cited "ILLEGAL LEAKS" from New York's Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which he claimed, once again without backing it up, was "CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL."

Per the Associated Press, the DA's office investigation is said to involve alleged "hush money" paid to women who allegedly had "sexual encounters" with Trump. The former host of NBC's The Apprentice maintains his innocence in the case.

Trump's Truth Social message, which has been "ReTruthed" (shared) 9,000 times on the platform, also included a demand that his supporters "PROTEST" and "TAKE OUR NATION BACK," in a statement that brings to mind the Jan. 6, 2020, insurrection carried out by his supporters. In response, New York officials are already bracing for any kind of incident from Trump supporters by "making security preparations," though the specifics of those preparations remain unclear.

AP reached out to Trump's lawyer Joseph Tacopina, who claimed his client will "follow the normal procedures" if indicted. The newswire also contacted Danielle Filson, the Director Of Communications for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Filson says the office "will decline to confirm or comment" on Trump's post and any possible charges against him.

Head over to CBS News for further coverage of Trump's possible arrest.