Donald Trump Under Arrest Following Indictment

Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has been officially placed under arrest, following his recent indictment from a New York Grand Jury. According to CBS News, Trump surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday afternoon. While details of the investigation and subsequent indictment have not been released, it is reported that the ex-president is facing "at least one felony charge of falsifying business records." Trump has repeatedly maintained that he is innocent of the crimes for which he's accused, and has referred to the Manhattan district attorney's investigation as a "witch hunt" motivated by his political opponents.

Next, Trump will be arraigned. At this point, the charges will be read aloud and unsealed, so more news regarding the crimes his accused of will become available. Trump's attorneys have already stated that he plans to plead "not guilty." CBS News reports that no recording devices are being allowed into the courtroom, but their will be a handful of photographers. Trump will then be released. At this point, he is expected to return to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he may speak out about his arrest and the indictment against him.

The charges against Trump stem from allegations that he personally initiated a plan for adult film star Stormy Daniels to be paid a hush payment in order to not speak about a sexual encounter they once had, which Trump has also denied. Previously, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen claimed that he was the one who facilitated the hush money payment. In April 2018, Cohen came under investigation by federal prosecutors for potential crimes related to bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations, all partially in connection with the payments made to Daniels.

The FBI raided Cohen's office at the Squire Patton Boggs law firm, as well as his home and Loews Regency Hotel room, all in New York City, and seized emails, tax records, business records, and other items that could potentially lead to criminal activity. In December of that same year, Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison, after pleading guilty to tax evasion and campaign-finance violations. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. Months later, in 2019, Cohen was disbarred and reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, where he served out a prison sentence lasting just over one year.