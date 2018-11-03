Donald Trump Jr. Bashes Alec Baldwin Following ‘SNL’ Actor’s Parking Lot Arrest

Donald Trump Jr. had some harsh words for Alec Baldwin on Friday after the actor was arrested for allegedly punching someone in New York City.

Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday morning after an alleged fight over a parking spot in Manhattan. The actor had a friend holding the spot for him, according to a report by NBC New York, but the other drive — a 49-year-old man — rushed in to take it anyway.

In the resulting argument, Baldwin reportedly punched the man in the jaw, which Trump Jr. saw as perfectly in character.

Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails! Alec Baldwin Arrested After Fight Over Parking Spot | NBC New York //t.co/lFQoNRp9J6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2018



“Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore?” he wrote. “As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!”

Naturally, the Trump family has a longstanding hatred for Baldwin, who has been portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live since he became a candidate for president. Trump Jr. was referring to a leaked 2007 voicemail where he told his 11-year-old daughter she was a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

Several other incidents have resurfaced as well, including Baldwin using a homophobic slur against a paparazzi reporter in 2013 and his 2014 arrest after screaming at police officers. The actor has made no secret of his struggles with anger management over the years.

Trump Jr. tweeted about Baldwin again a few hours later, retweeting another user who was criticizing the actor’s behavior.

“Alec Baldwin is a tolerant, loving and civil progressive who punches people for parking spaces and calls his daughter a pig,” the commentator wrote. “I’m sure he’ll be out of jail and on SNL mocking Trump this weekend like nothing happened.”

Don’t forget the homophobic slurs. Other than all of those things and all of those chances he’s been given he seems wonderful. 🙄 //t.co/XvVVTsoEUy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2018



“Don’t forget the homophobic slurs. Other than all of those things and all of those chances he’s been given he seems wonderful,” Trump Jr. added.

The president himself responded to the news on Friday while speaking to reporters in front of a helicopter. When an NBC reporter called out the news about Baldwin, President Trump gave a wry smile.

“I wish him luck,” he said.

Baldwin took to Twitter on Friday night, denying that the fight was simply over a parking space. He offered few other details, but condemned the earliest reports.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” he wrote. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

He added, “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people [with] as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment. Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echoes, it doesn’t make the statements true.”