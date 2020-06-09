Donald Trump Has Only 'Liked' 1 Tweet, and It's Not What We Expected

The entire world is well aware of the fact that President Donald Trump is fond of going on Twitter. Judging by his only liked tweet, he may just be fond of a certain HBO series, as well. Eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed on Sunday that the president has only one tweet that he's liked, and it just so happens to be about HBO's Insecure. Interestingly enough, the tweet, which is still marked as being liked by Trump as of this article's publication, was penned by a user whose display name reads "Black Lives Matter."

As many users pointed out, Trump liked a tweet about the ending of the most recent episode of Insecure, which aired on Sunday. The tweet reads, "This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecure to end...Damn Molly." The message, which referenced the character played by Yvonne Orji, came alongside a gif from The Color Purple of a young Celie and Nettie playing a clapping game, as Deadline noted. Now, it's unclear exactly why the president liked this tweet. But, it's caused many people to speak out about his social media move, with some even wondering whether Trump is actually a fan of Insecure. The HBO show stars Issa Rae, who is also the creator of the series and is partially based on her web series Awkward Black Girl.

Shortly after users noticed Trump's like, Rae responded to the move. On Twitter, the creator responded to a tweet about his like with, "what the f— is this." Clearly, Rae is just as confused as many others were upon seeing the tweet that the president liked. Of course, Trump did more than just like that very interesting Insecure tweet on Sunday. The president also took time to address recent comments from Colin Powell, a former Secretary of State under George W. Bush, who said that he would not be voting for Trump in November. Instead, Powell said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday that he would be voting for the Democratic nominee for the presidency, Joe Biden. He also noted that Trump has both "drifted away" from the Constitution and that he "lies all the time."

In response to Powell's statements, Trump wrote on Twitter that the former Secretary State is a "real stiff" who was "very responsible" for getting the United States involved the "disastrous Middle East Wars." The president then wrote out a list of his supposed accomplishments in a subsequent tweet to refute some of Powell's claims. He directed the message to the "highly overrated Colin Powell."