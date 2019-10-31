Donald Trump Halloween Moment Goes Viral When He Confuses Minion Trick-or-Treater

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took part in a Halloween tradition earlier this week, standing outside the White House and passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Trump, 73, and Melania, 49, waited on an orange carpet surrounded by fall decorations in front of the South Portico of the White House on Monday as a line of costumed children filed through with their baskets of goodies.

One moment during the event went viral when both the president and the First Lady placed candy bars on top of the head of a child dressed in a puffy Minion costume (despite the fact the child held an orange bag for treats), watching as the candy slid off when the Minion turned to walk away.

The moment inspired plenty of Twitter reactions.

The child eventually got the candy bars after a woman standing to the side walked over and placed them in the child’s bag.

Trick-or-treaters donned a variety of costumes, from superheroes to princesses to athletes, and even a mini President Trump was spotted.

During the event, the U.S. Air Force Strolling Strings band provided live music, including violin versions of “Monster Mash,” Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the score from the Harry Potter films.

Aside from trick-or-treating with the president, several governmental bodies offered activities for kids at the event. The Secret Service allowed guests to see the Presidential Limo known as “the Beast” and the Department of Agriculture brought along tractors for youngsters to check out.

Trump, who did not wear a costume, left the Halloween event at about 6:30 p.m. without making any remarks.

The day before hosting trick-or-treaters, Trump was “tricked” by World Series spectators when the first couple attended Game 5 of the series at the Washington Nationals‘ home stadium in D.C. When their attendance was made known via the field’s big screen, the crowd erupted in loud boos and mocking chants of “lock him up” — as well as some albeit quieter claps and cheers. One group of fans even unfurled an “Impeach Trump” banner.

That was the same day Trump announced in the Diplomatic Room of the White House that U.S. troops had killed key ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He took pride in the terrorist’s death, saying, “He died like a dog. He died like a coward.”

