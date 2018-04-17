Former Playmate Reveals She and President Trump Had Affair in Front of Friend

A former Playboy Playmate has revealed that she once had an affair with Donald Trump, and that the two shared an intimate encounter in front of one of her friends.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Barbara Moore, Playboy’s Miss December 1992, explained that she “dated Donald Trump for around six months, from March to September 1993.”

Coincidentally, this would have been around the time that his ex-wife Marla Maples was pregnant with their daughter Tiffany Trump.

Moore, now in her late 40s, was 24 at the time of the affair. “I remember that, everybody wanted to be with Donald Trump and it was just like an instant attraction,” she said.

She detailed that she “was intimate with him the first night” they met. “And it was really… I felt special. I felt like he was very passionate with me and we both felt a chemistry,” Moore added.

“I was surprised he was older, I’d never been with an older man before, but he was good, a really good lover. He was kissing my neck, being really attentive,” she continued. “And you know, the sex was normal, he didn’t ask me to do anything weird at all. Of course I wasn’t really sure if this was going to go further, but I was thinking that this was an exciting moment.

“I was with Donald Trump and it was a wonderful evening, it was really great. I felt like it was love-making, not just a one night stand. And I didn’t feel like I was a piece of meat or anything. I just felt really admired and adored. He was very loving,” the former Playmate also said.

Following their first encounter, Moore says that Trump flew her out to Mar-a-Lago for more intimate encounters.

“I was in my Beverly Hills apartment, a brand new place. I didn’t even have furniture yet. I was sitting on the floor and I remember Donald Trump calls me up and he invited me right away to Mar-a-Lago and I was pretty excited,” she detailed.

“I got there and we played golf, well actually he played golf and I watched, he would hit the ball and we would ride the golf cart together,” she recalled. “I was so attracted to him. He was so tall and big, and he’s so manly and that is my type. And then on top of that he’s powerful and he was the supreme Gentlemen, he made me feel so beautiful.”

It was here that the alleged encounter between the two of them that Moore’s friend witnessed took place. “We just went at it and it was like she just didn’t exist.”

Moore also revealed that Trump invited her to his Trump Tower home in New York. “I definitely felt like our relationship was getting stronger. And, and that’s when he invited me to New York to the Trump Tower and I just thought that, you know, we were an item,” she said. “I thought that we were dating and I was special.”

“It was really over the top, what a place,” Moore said of Trump Tower. “But I remember from that trip was that we just hung out at his place, ate food, watched movies, had sex.”

Eventually the relationship cooled and the two went their separate ways.

Finally, Moore revealed that the only reason she opened up about the affair was due to being named in a lawsuit by fellow former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

McDougal is suing to be released from a non-disclosure agreement that would allow her to speak about an alleged affair that she had with President Donald Trump.

She claims that American Media Inc., the company that owns the National Enquirer, paid her $150,000 to keep quiet about having an illicit relationship with Trump.

“A.M.I lied to me, made empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me,” McDougal said in a statement. “I just want the opportunity to set the record straight and move on with my life, free from this company, its executives, and its lawyers.”