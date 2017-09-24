Donald Trump Fires off Tweet for Sports Fans, Blasts NFL Again

The protests and solidarity seen in the sports world is giving the President of the United States something to tweet about this weekend.

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Following tweets slamming NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his teams, Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday evening to share a message for sports fans, while blasting the league once again.

“Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!” Trump tweeted.

Every NFL game today has had some sort of demonstration, whether it’s taking a knee or locking arms in solidarity, or even not appearing on the field for the national anthem.

But after more than nine hours, Trump took to Twitter again. This was his 12th-related sports tweet or retweet in a 36-hour period.