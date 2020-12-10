Donald Trump Named a Finalist for Time's 2020 Person of the Year

President Donald Trump was named a finalist for TIME Magazine's 2020 Person of the Year, making a shortlist comprised of three other candidates who affected the news of our lives the most, for better or worse. The candidates — which include Trump; President-elect Joe Biden; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice — were announced Thursday morning on the TODAY show.

TIME has picked a Person of the Year since 1927. Usually, the publication chooses an individual but sometimes multiple people who, as a group, greatly impacted the country and world during the calendar year are also chosen. Last year's Person of the Year was Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish environmental activist who challenged world leaders to fight climate change. Time Magazine editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal told the TODAY show on Thursday that 2020 was “the hardest year” that he has been involved in choosing the distinction.

“So many massive stories all over the world, racial justice, the pandemic, presidential elections, wildfires, a really, really challenging year to make this call,” Felsenthal said. He noted that Trump, who was named the 2016 Person of the Year, is "still very much in control of the Republican Party" and said that he "changed so many norms throughout his term."

As could be expected, Trump's name appearing on the shortlist sparked many strong reactions on social media. While some were supportive of the nomination, others wondered why an impeached president who refuses to concede the White House a month after losing the election should be deserving of the prize. Still, others remembered that being awarded Person of the Year does not necessarily equate to an honor, as the publication chooses the person who affected lives the most, for better or worse.

The 2020 Person of the Year will be announced Thursday night during the first-ever broadcast special on NBC at 10 p.m. ET. Until then, scroll down to see how social media is reacting to Trump's Person of the Year nomination.