Trump Campaign Sues Joe Biden Over Wisconsin Election Results

The Trump campaign's latest lawsuit targets President-elect Joe Biden directly, holding him responsible for the 2020 presidential election results. President Donald Trump's legal team filed a lawsuit against Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Wisconsin on Monday, according to a report by TMZ. The details of the suit are not entirely clear, since Trump's team has provided no substantive evidence of election tampering.

The Trump campaign's new lawsuit is against Biden and Harris directly, and is officially titled "Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence, et al vs. Joseph R. Biden, Kamala D. Harris et al.," according to a report by The Daily Mail. The content of the suit is not much different from similar lawsuits filed against the Biden campaign, Wisconsin election officials and other parties in the election. It asks the Milwaukee County circuit court to "set aside" the board of canvassers' "legal determination that in-person ballots in Milwaukee County should be counted."

The lawsuit's intent is to invalidate over 221,000 ballots in Wisconsin's two most Democratic-leaning counties — Milwaukee County and Dane County. The suit argues that the election officials there accepted ballots which were not submitted under the state's old guidelines for absentee ballots. However, like many states this year, Wisconsin expanded eligibility for absentee ballots long before the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legal analysts expect this lawsuit to be dismissed, as dozens of others have been around the country over the last few weeks. Despite his insistent sharing of conspiracy theories, the president has found no concrete evidence of widespread voter fraud, election tampering or other issues that could have impacted the outcome of the election.

Even if everything went in the Trump campaign's favor, the Wisconsin lawsuits would not be able to gain Trump re-election on their own. The president lost by a huge margin around the country, with historic, record-breaking voter turn-out on both sides. Trump's legal team would need to invalidate millions of votes for Biden to re-take the presidency, without invalidating too many votes for himself in the process.

With the election results in several states now officially certified, and no evidence of election fraud yet found, the likelihood of Trump staying in office is slim to none. Several key deadlines in the legal process are now approaching, yet in spite of the poor outlook for his case, Trump continues to share baseless conspiracy theories in speeches and on social media. Biden will most likely be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.