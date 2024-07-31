Rapper Chino XL Has Died, Family Confirms

The family of rapper Chino XL, known for his hit song 'Beef,' has announced his untimely death at the age of 50.

Legendary rapper and actor Chino XL has died. Chino's family confirmed the sad news in a post on social media, stating, "The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing. Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home. He was 50."

The statement continued, "Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie."

In addition to the tragic announcement, the post also included a joint statement from Chino's daughters. "Our father had many titles – King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero – but the most important one was Girl Dad," the statement reads. "And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace."

Chino XL was born in The Bronx in New York City, in 1974. He began raping as a teenager, eventually rising to popularity in the 1990s. During his career, Chino released four solo albums, as well as two collaborative albums.

While he is most well-known for his music career, Chino also did a bit of acting as well, appearing in multiple films — including the 2003 rom-com Alex & Emma, starring Kate Hudson and Luke Wilson — as well as a handful of TV shows, such as Reno 911! and The Young and the Restless.

(Photo: Chino XL arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Anchor Bay Entertainment's "Stan Helsing" on October 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In the wake of his death, Chino's "family asks for privacy at this time," and also noted, "Details of a memorial will be forthcoming." At this time, no cause of death has been disclosed.