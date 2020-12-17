Donald Trump Encourages Americans to 'Get Those Shots' Amid Vaccine Rollout

President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to "get those shots," as the coronavirus vaccine begins to rollout in the United States. In a tweet, Trump wrote, "All-time Stock Market high. The Vaccine and the Vaccine rollout are getting the best of reviews. Moving along really well. Get those “shots” everyone! Also, stimulus talks looking very good."

Earlier this week, the first non-trial Pfizer vaccine was given to Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in New York City, with the medication going on to be sent out around the nation. "I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming," Lindsay said in a statement, after being inoculated. "I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country." Trump's new comments on the vaccine have sparked a lot of comments on Twitter, where some users are cheering on the vaccine, and others are questioning Trump's handling of the pandemic overall. Scroll down to read what they are saying.