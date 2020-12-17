Donald Trump Encourages Americans to 'Get Those Shots' Amid Vaccine Rollout
President Donald Trump is encouraging Americans to "get those shots," as the coronavirus vaccine begins to rollout in the United States. In a tweet, Trump wrote, "All-time Stock Market high. The Vaccine and the Vaccine rollout are getting the best of reviews. Moving along really well. Get those “shots” everyone! Also, stimulus talks looking very good."
Earlier this week, the first non-trial Pfizer vaccine was given to Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in New York City, with the medication going on to be sent out around the nation. "I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming," Lindsay said in a statement, after being inoculated. "I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country." Trump's new comments on the vaccine have sparked a lot of comments on Twitter, where some users are cheering on the vaccine, and others are questioning Trump's handling of the pandemic overall. Scroll down to read what they are saying.
The SHOT HEARD ROUND THE WORLD!— ItsTommyDee (@ItsTommyDee1) December 17, 2020
prevnext
The Trump Administration lied to us about everything: the severity of the virus, its means of transmission, its pervasive spread, the potential for loss of life, the possibility of catastrophic illness.
People died because of it.https://t.co/RBEVMrsS7f— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 17, 2020
I think Trump doesn't deserves credit for the vaccine because he called the pandemic a hoax yet he knew how dangerous it was so early on— fin 🎄 (@fiinbob) December 17, 2020
prevnext
Thats where you lose me, considering you were well aware of vaccine issues in the past.— Alæx B (@AlexBfromG) December 17, 2020
I find it ridiculous that the man who called COVID-19 a hoax and said “it will go away soon” is getting all the credit for the COVID-19 vaccine even though he didn’t fund it nor doesn’t care about the death toll— fin 🎄 (@fiinbob) December 17, 2020
prevnext
I wish you'd stop going on about the vaccine. You have my support on many things, but definitely not on the vaccine.— President-Elect Maria Sederholm (@Wordofbeak) December 17, 2020
STHU...u allowed over 300k people to die on ur watch...u knew and encouraged it...HOW DARE U even try to take ANY credit for this!!! U R a monster...go cry to the ppl who's family, friends, co-workers u let die!!! pic.twitter.com/QHIncKltm0— 🌖Lady Karma🌒 (@LA_Karma1) December 17, 2020
prevnext
He literally had nothing to do with a vaccine funded by germany and was crated by immigrants.— the shit ªbove is not funny... (@bradtheman_19) December 17, 2020
You know, the vaccine isn't instant protection. It will take at least 30 days for those who get both doses to build an immunity.— Diana Payne (@dpmom3) December 17, 2020
prevnext
Ah yes, always trust your feelings over well-vetted scientific research. Longterm COVID damage is so much better.— Lindsay (@TheLindsayM) December 17, 2020
Ah yes, always trust your feelings over well-vetted scientific research. Longterm COVID damage is so much better.— Lindsay (@TheLindsayM) December 17, 2020
prevnext
PREACH!!!! pic.twitter.com/YksimGQeap— Jorey R Tessier (@joreytessier) December 17, 2020
I’m too sick with COVID to go anywhere. Oh and 2 family members are dead so there is that.— Raised2BaPATRIOT #biddenharris2020 (@Raised2P) December 17, 2020
prev
The stock market means NOTHING if one is poor and suffering. You did not develope the vaccine. Your @GOP did not step up soon enough. You wanted to achieve herd immunity at the cost of millions of lives. #StankyTrump.— Debbie in Kentucky (@DebbieAustinPa1) December 17, 2020