Donald Trump Credits McDonald's Fries as Secret to His Signature Hairstyle and Twitter Goes Wild

President Donald Trump is spilling the secrets behind his much-talked about hair. Amid a flurry of post-debate tweets Wednesday, the president credited eating McDonald's for his almost-full head of hair, which has been the root of speculation for some time.

Taking to the social media platform, Trump responded to a 2018 tweet from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer. That tweet linked to an ABC 7 Chicago story reporting on a Japanese study that found a chemical in McDonald's fries helped mice regrow hair and may therefore be a cure for baldness. Trump, who in 2018, acknowledged he had a bald spot, responded to the two-year-old tweet by joking, "No wonder I didn't lose my hair!"

No wonder I didn’t lose my hair! https://t.co/jBFE2OEhS2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

While the president's hair has long been in the spotlight, and he hasn't shied away from making it the topic of conversation, his locks were thrust back into the spotlight this week after the New York Times on Sunday published a report after obtaining 18 years' worth of the president's tax documents. Those documents, along with showing that the president only paid $750 in income tax per year in 2016 and 2017, showed that Trump wrote off more than $70,000 worth of hair-styling costs during The Apprentice. He called this a necessary business expense for the show.

The most recent Trump hair news, however, immediately drew plenty of remarks on social media, which was set ablaze in discussion to the president's odd comment, not to mention the fact that he had responded to a tweet that is more than two-years-old.