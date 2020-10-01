Donald Trump Credits McDonald's Fries as Secret to His Signature Hairstyle and Twitter Goes Wild
President Donald Trump is spilling the secrets behind his much-talked about hair. Amid a flurry of post-debate tweets Wednesday, the president credited eating McDonald's for his almost-full head of hair, which has been the root of speculation for some time.
Taking to the social media platform, Trump responded to a 2018 tweet from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer. That tweet linked to an ABC 7 Chicago story reporting on a Japanese study that found a chemical in McDonald's fries helped mice regrow hair and may therefore be a cure for baldness. Trump, who in 2018, acknowledged he had a bald spot, responded to the two-year-old tweet by joking, "No wonder I didn't lose my hair!"
No wonder I didn’t lose my hair! https://t.co/jBFE2OEhS2— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
While the president's hair has long been in the spotlight, and he hasn't shied away from making it the topic of conversation, his locks were thrust back into the spotlight this week after the New York Times on Sunday published a report after obtaining 18 years' worth of the president's tax documents. Those documents, along with showing that the president only paid $750 in income tax per year in 2016 and 2017, showed that Trump wrote off more than $70,000 worth of hair-styling costs during The Apprentice. He called this a necessary business expense for the show.
The most recent Trump hair news, however, immediately drew plenty of remarks on social media, which was set ablaze in discussion to the president's odd comment, not to mention the fact that he had responded to a tweet that is more than two-years-old.
it's hard to lose something that's hot-glued to your head— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 30, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Shekinah (@supitsshekinah) September 30, 2020
Trump is so busy that he's responding to a tweet from 2018. pic.twitter.com/OWC3WpFgK6— Radical Moderate (@ModerateWill) September 30, 2020
Well, the McDonalds on top of the $70,000 write off you took for your haircare in one year. https://t.co/eCFgOeWjqH— Biden | Harris War Room (Text JOE to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) September 30, 2020
Wait... did this man eat $70,000 worth of French fries and then write it off on his taxes? https://t.co/fPR8TRwCOw— Colin Baillio (@colinbaillio) September 30, 2020
I beg to differ Sir.. you do comb overs. Combing your hair from far right to to cover the top.. I am going to miss your jokes— Elvira (@ee_gomez_rubio) October 1, 2020
Dude it’s a wig. 😂— kevin Johnikin (@kj4290) October 1, 2020
You wrote off $70K on hair styling and it looks terrible pic.twitter.com/hSS6lDXRi5— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) September 30, 2020
A man who has enough hair doesn't spend $70k on hair styling.— Lady Jaye (@LadyJayPersists) September 30, 2020
What hair??? https://t.co/Qp6sv5hTve— Facepalmer (@ThrashedPotat0) October 1, 2020
Was it the $70,000 hair styling you wrote off? https://t.co/1nz804GNJn— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 30, 2020
Yeah ok. You even lie to yourself. You flip your hair forward and then part it. You have a comb forward and over. How long does it take you every morning to do your hair. Probably a lot longer than the time i spend on mine— Sean Egbert Souse (@HelaoSouse) October 1, 2020
The hair ship sailed a loooong time ago. pic.twitter.com/OHAX3emUJC— Patty (@suo_gan) October 1, 2020