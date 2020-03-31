Donald Trump Bashed for Allowing Companies to Speak During Coronavirus Press Conference

Trending

Another press conference from President Donald Trump has resulted in criticism. On Monday, Trump delivered a number of remarks from The White House Rose Garden, where he advised the public that more disruption and death as a result of coronavirus are likely to come as the administration attempts to get the outbreak under control.

The source of today’s blowback comes from the fact that he brought a number of CEOs to the press conference. It’s similar to a move he pulled on March 13, when he officially declared coronavirus as a national emergency. However, today’s conference included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, among others, who used their time at the podium to talk about their respective companies. Which some thought amounted to little more than sponsored infomercials amid a global pandemic.

Even though MyPillow has joined a growing number of companies that have begun to manufacture much-needed medical equipment, the repeated praise that he and other CEOs lavished on Trump rubbed many the wrong way. As did Lindell’s sudden pivot to speaking about religion, where he said that “God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on god.”

As expected, many took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

The president also took the time during the coronavirus briefing to discuss his own hair

“My hair is blowing around. And it’s mine,” Trump said. “The one thing you cannot get away with. If it’s not yours, you gotta problem if you’re president.”

Trump’s handling of the near-daily coronavirus briefings has been a sore spot for many, evening leading to several rallying around a hashtag calling for ‘doctors only press conferences,’ seeing it as the best solution to get factual information the public can use. 

As a result, people have turned to Dr. Anthony Fauci for information. Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the federal coronavirus response team. 

Fauci has been an outspoken member of the task force, and even gave four interviews on the coronavirus outbreak last week, including The Daily Show, which were carefully selected to reach a diverse audience. 

Along with becoming the de-facto face of the coronavirus response force, Fauci also achieved viral fame when he failed to take his own advice and facepalmed during a press conference on March 20. 

