Donald Trump Claims He Loses ‘Massive Amounts of Money’ as President

President Donald Trump rejected the idea he is making money from being president, calling the office a “loser” financially in a new interview with The New York Times.

“I lost massive amounts of money doing this job,” Trump, a real estate magnate and reality TV star, told the Times. “This is not the money. This is one of the great losers of all time. You know, fortunately, I don’t need money. This is one of the great losers of all time. But they’ll say that somebody from some country stayed at a hotel. And I’ll say, ‘Yeah.’ But I lose, I mean, the numbers are incredible.”

Despite that, the 72-year-old president insisted he still plans on running for re-election in 2020.

“I love this job,” Trump said, adding that he does not see any Republican challengers successfully emerging. “I have great support in the party,” he said.

As for his potential Democratic rivals in November 2020, Trump was most impressed by California Sen. Kamala Harris‘ launch on Jan. 21 in Oakland.

“I would say the best opening so far would be Kamala Harris,” Trump told the Times, which noted Trump pronounced Harris’ first name as “Kameela.” “I would say in terms of the opening act, I would say, would be her… A better crowd — better crowd, better enthusiasm.”

Trump’s interview with the Times was conducted earlier this week, and came after a bruising 35-day partial federal government shutdown. The longest shutdown in U.S. history ended with Trump signing a stop-gap deal without getting the $5.7 billion he demanded to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump had strong words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has no plans to back down from her position against the wall, which she called “immoral.”

“I think Nancy Pelosi is hurting our country very badly by doing what she’s doing and, ultimately, I think I’ve set the table very nicely,” Trump told the Times. “I’ve set the table… I’ve set the stage for doing what I’m going to do.”

Trump also said Pelosi is doing a “tremendous disservice” to the country by not approving of the wall, adding, “If she doesn’t approve a wall, the rest of it’s just a waste of money and time and energy because it’s desperately needed.”

Trump did not suggest he would shut down the government again to get the funding, but would instead declare a national emergency to get the wall built. Even some Republicans have balked at the idea, and such a move could be challenged in the courts.

“I’ll continue to build the wall and we’ll get the wall finished,” he said. “Now whether or not I declare a national emergency — that you’ll see.”

The Times also reported that Trump gave its reporters printed copies of tweets sent using his Twitter account, even though he was speaking with visitors.

Trump will deliver a State of the Union address, with Pelosi sitting behind him, on Tuesday. He also said down for an interview with CBS News, which will air before Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

Photo credit: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images