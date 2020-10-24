Donald Trump Casts His Ballot: 'I Voted for a Guy Named Trump'

✖

President Donald Trump has officially cast his vote in the 2020 presidential election. On Saturday, Trump told reporters that it was an "honor" to vote and that he, of course, voted for himself. This news comes less than two weeks before election day, which falls on Nov. 3 and will see Americans voting for either Trump or the Democratic nominee for the presidency, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump voted in person in Florida on Saturday. According to the Palm Beach Post, the president voted in a library near his West Palm Beach golf club. "It's an honor to be voting. It's an honor to be in this great area which I know so well," Trump told voters at the location (while the president wore a mask as he entered the library, he removed it when he spoke with reporters). "And we're going to make three stops today, big ones, big rallies. I hear we're doing very well in Florida and we're doing well, I hear, everyplace else. So, thank you very much and you're going to be very busy today because we're gonna work you hard." At that point, a reporter asked him who he cast his vote for, to which he replied, "I voted for a guy named Trump."

JUST IN: Pres. Donald Trump casts his vote in the 2020 presidential election: "I voted for a guy named Trump." https://t.co/5cY49wzv5Z pic.twitter.com/F9syZWTfz0 — ABC News (@ABC) October 24, 2020

According to ABC News, more than 54 million Americans have already voted in the election. The president has been trailing behind Biden in many national polls in the days leading up to Nov. 3. He is not only trailing behind Biden nationally, but he's also trailing when it comes to key battles in several states. These polls have indicated that Biden has an edge when it comes to those who are voting before Nov. 3. On the other hand, Trump reportedly has an advantage when it comes to voters who will cast their ballots on Election Day. Trump will hold three different rallies on Saturday in three battleground states — Ohio, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

Naturally, Biden is on the campaign trail in the days leading up to the election, as well. He has sought out the help of former President Barack Obama amidst his campaigning. Obama will reportedly stump for his former vice president in Miami on Saturday during an appearance at Florida International University.