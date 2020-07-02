Donald Trump's Campaign T-Shirts With Nazi-Like Insignias Light up Social Media

President Donald Trump's campaign is facing fierce backlash after it released a shirt baring the image of an eagle which some believed resembles the Nazi Eagle, a symbol that is listed as hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League. With a price tag of $30 on the official Trump campaign website, the "America First Tee" is described as being the perfect way for people to show their "support for re-electing President Donald J. Trump." The description also reads, "America is strong again, safe again, GREAT again."

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again. On the left: an official Trump/Pence “America First” tee. On the right; the Iron Eagle, the official symbol of the Nazi party.

Situated between the phrases "America First" and "Trump 2020," however, sits an eagle that many believe more closely resembles that of the Nazi Eagle than the one that takes center focus on the United States seal. As many have pointed out, just like the Nazi Eagle, the image on the campaign shirt sees an Eagle clutching a circle. In the imagery for the Nazi symbol, the eagle can be seen clutching a similar circle, which over the years has had a swastika, SS bolts, and other symbols inside.

Although the Trump campaign denied the resemblance in a statement to the Daily Caller, calling the allegations “moronic” and stating the symbol was derived from the American Eagle, some on social media are taking those words with a grain of salt. Across Twitter, a heated debate has been sparked over the shirt. Keep scrolling to see what the controversy taking place on social media in response to the shirt.