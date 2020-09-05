Donald Trump Boat Parade in Texas Sees Sunken Vessels, Distress Calls and Surprise Online
A "Trump Boat Parade" led to several sunken vessels on Saturday, and social media can't get enough of it. The story took off after dramatic video showed hundreds of boats with "Trump 2020" flags speeding across Lake Travis in central Texas. The fact that it ended in disaster led to some candid observations on Twitter.
Saturday's "Lake Travis Boat Parade" was organized on Facebook, inviting "boats of all shapes and sizes" to come decorated "in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle" to "really make a statement!" Approximately 2,600 people clicked "attending" on the event, although so far there is no confirmed count of the number of boats nor the number of people there. According to a report by The New York Times, at least four boats sank on Saturday, and local authorities began getting distress calls from the water at around 12:15 p.m. local time. The parade was scheduled to begin at noon.
EARLIER: Trump supporters lead a boat parade sailing along the Jersey Shore. pic.twitter.com/0erVzvX4Zv— The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2020
Firefighters reportedly responded to pull some people out of the water, and so far no injuries have been reported. It is not yet clear what caused the boats to sink.
To many onlookers on social media, the cause was obvious — the overcrowded waters navigated with no coordination among vessels. The event was organized by an individual, and was not overseen by any kind of governing body. Twitter users noted the boats speeding alongside each other dangerously close, threatening to capsize their smaller neighbors.
Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp— bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020
Of course, many also mocked the parade for stylistic or ideological reasons. They jeered the participants as "out of touch," since so many Americans are far removed from luxuries like boat ownership. For the most part, the jokes were well-received, though some arguments broke out. Here is a look at how social media handled the Trump boat parade fiasco.
'Dumbkirk'
I don’t know who came up with the hashtag #Dumbkirk, but it’s pretty darn brilliant. https://t.co/nsFzMhZ5El— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) September 5, 2020
How many of them sank?#DumbKirk https://t.co/OhOYSawsFl— ByeDon Bol (@Limubai_bol) September 5, 2020
Poseiden
Looks like Poseidon rose from the deep to rip that flag off their boat. pic.twitter.com/nWBNps2mgQ— Lise' Slocumb (@Claralee221) September 5, 2020
LMFAO what the fuck "trending with Poseidon" yall gotta chill pic.twitter.com/a5OEwQmttZ— santi (@sxxgrc) September 5, 2020
Thoughts and Prayers
“The USS Thoughts & Prayers was dispatched to rescue an armada of Trump supporters whose vessels were sunk by a onslaught of large blue waves. Asked for comment about the incident, the President remarked ‘I like boats that don’t sink.’” #dumbkirk— Adrian Covert 🇺🇸🗽🥑 (@AdrianCovert) September 5, 2020
'Boater Suppression'
Boater suppression! #dumbkirk— Chalice Custom Algorithms (@adamheimlich) September 5, 2020
Sinking Ship
Surprising to me how long it's taking those people to jump off a sinking ship.— ☮️ The Real Lexxus ☮️ (@TheRealLexxus) September 5, 2020
Alternative Facts
It's not sinking, it's alternative buoyancy. #Dumbkirk pic.twitter.com/JBT8OM27Hj— The Incredible Sulk (@turnup_thetweet) September 5, 2020
Priorities
Pretty sure the dude on the jet ski saving the Trump flag over the people is the perfect metaphor for this Administration. #Dumbkirk pic.twitter.com/jsTvce7u2u— noturauntmartha (@noturauntmartha) September 5, 2020