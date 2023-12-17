20 More Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Christmas 2023

In some ways, Christmas sneaks up too fast, but in others it seems to come on too slowly – like when you're trying to come up with eight more ways to pose your Elf on the Shelf. If you need a few new ideas to keep your little ones entertained by this toy, read on. The Elf on the Shelf was first introduced to pop culture in 2005, but it has already become a staple in many households. The idea is to tell your kids that this elf figurine is watching their behavior and reporting back to Santa Claus, then move the elf every day to show that he is not standing still. It can turn into an intricate game of hide and seek, but it puts pressure on the parents to find a new and interesting hiding place each day. After a few weeks – or a few Decembers in a row – it may be hard to come up with a new place to hide the elf, so it's no wonder that parents share tips and ideas on social media. By the end of the month, many parents are scratching their heads wondering where else they can possibly hide Santa's little spy. If you're looking for some inspiration, here are some Elf on the Shelf success stories that you can use in your house.

Hammock View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaDonna🌱Lifesyle🌱Vegan (@the_moms_lounge) Assuming your elf doll is relatively light, you can fashion a hammock for him surprisingly easily out of garland, toilet paper or even a face mask. This opens up a lot of options to display your elf lounging around the house. prevnext

Socially conscious View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) Sadly, this holiday season comes with more dire COVID-19 statistics in the U.S., and public health protocols remain on the forefront of many conversations. You can keep one of the elves by the sinks in your home to remind your kids — and loved ones — that they need to wash up any chance they get. prevnext

Bowling #elfontheshelfbowling #elfontheshelf #elfontheshelfideas #elfbowling #day8 A post shared by tallystar (@tallystar) on Dec 7, 2017 at 11:08pm PST The Elf on the Shelf isn't just for kids. It can help grown-ups realize their life-long dream of having a bowling alley in the house. This one looks like it took some crafting skills, but it's worth it. prevnext

Sealed Jar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred G (@fred_g_onspotlight) Obviously, the quickest way to any child's heart is with a good old-fashioned fart joke. Some depict the elf as hiding inside the jar from a fart, while others say that the elf farted inside the jar, challenging kids to open it up and take a whiff. prevnext

Skyrockets in flight View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) Incoming! Have the cute elves can make an entrance by placing them in balloons to land on your Christmas tree or even hanging around the staircase railing. Simply attach balloons to a little bucket and place the elf inside, or create paper airplanes that read, "We've landed!" prevnext

Zoo |?| 17 DAYS UNTIL CHRISTMAS |?| #christmas #naughtyornice #santaclause #elfontheshelfideas #christmas2017 #elfontheshelf #zoo A post shared by Christmas Elves (@christmaself_2017) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:36am PST Having the Elf interact with other stuffed toys is an old standby, but this is a whole new level. Maybe this will convince the kids to put their own toys away, so that they can't be herded into a strange Elf petting zoo. prevnext

Jenga View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jingle (@jingle_elfontheshelf) Something about the game Jenga just seems to fit with the scale of the Elf on the Shelf, and match his M.O. Some parents have set up their elf with a real Jenga set while others have him building with other materials, including chocolate bars or candy canes. prevnext

Star Elfred was in disguise this morning? #ElfredsAdventures2017 A post shared by Nikz (@lifeas_iknowit) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:39am PST Sometimes it's best to hide right in plain sight! Put the Elf up top where only the abominable snowman can reach. prevnext