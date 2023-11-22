Remember That Time Clowns Terrorized the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

In 2017, creepy clowns were the talk of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

By Anna Rumer

The beloved holiday tradition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade turned creepy in 2017 when a number of clowns and clown floats terrified fearful viewers tuning in for a bit of Thanksgiving Day fun. The clowns, who appeared both on the ground and on a massive float, were a bit too much for some viewers, especially since the IT reboot had just premiered over the summer. Others simply said the float triggered their deep-seated fear of the circus performers.

Fear of clowns is not uncommon, as the Chapman University Survey on American Fears notes that clowns are one of the top five most common fears among American adults. Keep scrolling to see some of the hilarious and fearful reactions from viewers on Twitter (now called X) as the clowns appeared on their TVs back in 2017.

Clown Chaos

Some viewers were shocked when clowns of different kinds took to the streets for the annual parade.

"You'll Float Too"

Others conjured up images of evil clowns from Stephen King's IT.

Phobias and Fears

The clown float and performers certainly didn't help anyone with a pre-existing fear.

Turning Off the TV

Other viewers couldn't even tune in due to their phobia.

More Like a Haunted House

People pointed out that the number of clowns made the parade feel more like a Halloween tradition than a Thanksgiving one!

Why Clowns?

Altogether, viewers thought it was an odd choice for the festive occasion.

Too Close for Comfort!

Even journalists covering the parade were a bit thrown off by the clowns!

