Donald Trump Barred From Entering Scotland Amid Rumors of January Trip

President Donald Trump had suggested plans of heading to his golf club in Scotland during Joe Biden’s Inauguration at the end of January. Those plans, however, were quickly shot down by Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, who said that the COVID-19 travel restrictions would not be lifted for Trump.

Speaking to reporters, Sturgeon said he wasn’t aware of Trump’s travel plans before saying that the travel bans in the country pertain to everyone, including presidents. “We’re not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now,” Sturgeon explained. “That would apply to him just as it applies to everybody else, and coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.” He even took a shot at the outgoing president by suggesting that Trump’s travel plan on that day is to “exit the White House.” Scotland imposed a strict lockdown on Tuesday that closed non-essential businesses leaving just essential businesses open and urging everyone to stay home to halt the rising coronavirus numbers.

With Trump seemingly being shut down from heading to his Scotland golf club, it seems he’ll have to adjust his plans. Previously, Trump had shared his interest in holding his own rally during Biden’s inauguration. This would potentially serve as his first campaign for 2024. Trump spent the majority of Tuesday preaching the importance of the George Senate run-offs to his supporters and urging those in the state to get out and vote. The control of the Senate will be determined by the two elections, which sees Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff attempting to swing the Senate to the Democrats’ favor if they can knock off incumbents Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Typically, outgoing presidents are present on Inauguration Day. During Trump’s big moment, Barack Obama remained on site for the transition of power. Trump, though, has made it known he does not want to uphold the tradition when Biden comes in to take his place in the White House. Trump first shared his idea to host his own rally on Inauguration Day in December.

The electoral college made the election official on Dec. 14 when declaring Biden the victor by 306-232 votes. This proved to be the same margin that Trump defeated Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Congress will receive these results on Wednesday to confirm the total. Trump has suggested that vice president Mike Pence has the power to overturn the results but even Pence has informed him that is not the case.