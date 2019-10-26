Donald Trump Vents at Apple’s Tim Cook on Twitter Over Latest iPhone Release

It seems President Donald Trump recently upgraded his iPhone, and he is not pleased with the changes Apple has made in recent years. In a tweet Friday, Trump addressed his grievance at Apple CEO Tim Cook. “To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” the leader of the free world wrote.

To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

It’s unclear what phone Trump previously had, but iPhone ditched the home button in favor of an edge-to-edge screen design in 2017. The last phone to have the button was the iPhone 8; iPhone XS, iPhone XR and all iPhone 11s use the swipe or face ID function.

Videos by PopCulture.com

People lit up the mentions in response to Trump’s criticism of his tweeting machine.

“Stable genius is finding it difficult to swipe on the iPhone,” one person joked.

“Yeah take that Apple! An American company, one of most successful in the world. Let’s buy Samsung and Huwawei phones. Ironically the tech companies that “real Americans” bash are our best exports,” another said.

“JUST IN: The President of the United States takes time out from his busy schedule of preparing to be impeached to give “Tim Apple” advice on user interface design,” a third person said.

As always, Trump has been in the news plenty this week. On Wednesday, he confused everyone when he claimed at a rally in Pittsburgh that he is building a wall in Colorado, which does not border Mexico.

“You know why were’ going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado,” Trump said. “We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works — you can’t get over, you can’t get under. And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana’s incredible.”

On Thursday, it was announced that Trump will be in attendance at Game Five of the World Series between the Astros and Nationals, but he apparently won’t throw out the first pitch as is customary. “I don’t know,” he said via Sports Illustrated when asked about throwing out the first pitch. “They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that.”