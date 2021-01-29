Donald Trump Apparently Violating Residency Agreement at Mar-a-Lago

✖

Donald Trump is apparently violating the Mar-a-Lago residency agreement he made with the city of Palm Beach, Florida, and it reportedly hasn't gone unnoticed. According to Forbes, Trump came to a deal with the city in 1993, when he opted to turn his residential mansion into today's club. Under terms of the agreement, Trump would only live at Mar-a-Lago for up to seven consecutive days at a time, and 21 days total in a year. However, he has been living there since leaving the White House on Jan. 20, which means he has reached the limit of his agreement.

The Palm Beach Post reports that Trump has often stayed at Mar-a-Lago for extended periods of time and that the city has not enforced the residential agreement during any of those times. However, things could be changing, as a neighbor has sent a letter to the city, demanding that it enforce Trump's residency agreement. Per the AP, neighbors are worried about what Trump's presence will do to the property value in the area; specifically, they fear it might go down because of him.

In a statement issued to the AP, Town Manager Kirk Blouin stated that the town is considering what options it has in the matter and that it may be brought up at the next council meeting in February. Forbes reached out to Trump's new Office of the Former President representatives, who stated that they would forward the Trump Organization request. As of the time of this writing, the outlet had not received a reply.

Notably, it was revealed in August that Trump voted by mail in the Florida primary elections, as he has seemingly claimed the Sunshine State as his residence for some time. This revelation came after many comments from the president criticizing mail-in ballots as a breeding ground for fraud. During a Fox Business Network interview, Trump blasted the Democrats for holding up stimulus bill negotiations over mail-in ballot funding, saying, "It's their fault. They want $3.5 billion for something fraudulent. For the mail-in votes, universal mail-in ballots."

He went on to say, "They want $25 billion for the post office. They need that money so it can work, and they can take these millions and millions of ballots. [...] But if they don't get those two items, then they can't have mail-in ballots." Trump then said that he too was keeping the bill from progressing to withhold mail-in ballot funding. "If we don't make a deal, that means they won’t get the money, and they won’t have universal mail-in voting." Trump subsequently traveled to Florida to vote in-person during the main election, ultimately won by Joe Biden.