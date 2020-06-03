White House Reveals Donald Trump's Annual Physical Results

✖

The White House has released the results of President Donald Trump's annual physical. The president's official physician, Dr. Sean Conley, issued a statement indicating he was "in good health," according to ABC News.

"There has been no interval change to the President's medical history," Conley wrote, based on examinations between November 2019 and April 2020. The results showed Trump was 6'3" tall and weighed 244 pounds, which was up one pound from his last reported physical. It also makes the second year that his weight would technically be considered obese. Other test results showed to be within the normal range, including screenings for diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Trump had also been treated with an electrocardiogram after he'd claimed to be taking hydroxychloroquine. The drug, which is typically used to treat malaria and lupus, was used in some treatments of COVID-19 early on, though it never proved to be definitively effective. Nonetheless, Trump had regularly touted the drug as a potential cure since March, and in May claimed that he was taking the drug himself. Conley had also issued a statement after the president's initial claim, where he concluded that "the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risk."

Part of the concern over hydroxychloroquine, and its subsequent promotion by the president, involved its numerous side-effects, including cardiac arrhythmias, which could be fatal. Though ABC News medical experts pointed out that mild doses of the drug over a short period of time wouldn't require EKGs, so it's possible that this was done out of caution.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously addressed Trump's promotion of hydroxychloroquine back in May during an appearance on CNN, which she also used to take a veiled swipe at the president and his health. "I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say," Pelosi said.

Trump had also found himself in a potential health scare back in March when he hosted Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for coronavirus. Though Conley had claimed that Trump and other federal officials present at the gathering at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida had tested negative, there was still some doubt cast over the legitimacy of the results.