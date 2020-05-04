CNN Anchor Don Lemon Tears Into Donald Trump With Seething Barack Obama Rant

✖

CNN anchor Don Lemon recently tore into Donald Trump with a seething rant that compared him to former U.S. President Barack Obama. Over the weekend, Trump retweeted an Obama-related conspiracy theory, which Lemon decried as "a new low from a president who goes low all the time." Lemon added, "In a time when we need leadership, when we need compassion, this is the crap that you’re peddling? Conspiracy theories?"

The CNN anchor went on to lash out more at Trump, asking, "What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it, what is it about him? That he’s a Black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering."

Lemon's intense rant comes after Trump took to Twitter to bash the journalist, as well as his news industry colleagues Brian Williams and Joe Scarborough. In a tweet, Trump wrote, "Lyin’ Brian Williams of MSDNC, a Concast Scam Company, wouldn’t know the truth if it was nailed to his wooden forehead. Remember when he lied about his bravery in a helicopter? Totally made up story. He’s a true dummy who was thrown off Network News like a dog. Stay tuned!"

Trump later added, "I must admit that Lyin' Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News [CNN] anchorman' Don Lemon, the 'dumbest man on television.' Then you have Psycho Joe 'What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?' Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!"

Another recent target of Trump's ire is Obama's predecessor, former Republican president George W. Bush. In a message shared to social media, Bush issued a plea to the nation, saying, "We rise or fall together. In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God." Trump responded to the uplifting message by tweeting a quote from Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth who said, "Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside." Trump then added, "He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!"