Donald Rumsfeld, Defense Secretary for George W. Bush and Gerald Ford, Dead at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, the former U.S. Secretary of Defense who oversaw the U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq under President George W. Bush, has died at the age of 88, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Donald Rumsfeld, an American statesman and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather," the statement said, as per CBS News. "At 88, he was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico."

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country," the statement concluded. Rumsfeld first served from 1975 to 1977 as defense secretary under President Gerald Ford before returning to the post from 2001 to 2006 under Bush. For full coverage of Donald Rumsfeld's death, head over to CBS News.