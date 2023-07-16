Domino's Big Pizza Delivery Change, Explained

Domino's is promoting a new feature called "Pinpoint Delivery" that could change your summer plans for the better. Pinpoint Delivery is available now on the Domino's mobile app, and it allows users to get pizza delivered to a pin on a map rather than an address. This means that your time at the park, the beach or a sporting event just got a whole lot tastier.

According to Domino's, Pinpoint Delivery will allow customers to order pizza delivered to "countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address." It is extremely easy to use – while creating an order in the app, customers are now presented with an option for Pinpoint Delivery early in the process. If they selected it, they are presented with a map and they can tap any place they want to add a for the delivery person to follow. The Domino's press release described it as a "new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches."

After that, the app will show the delivery driver's GPS location in real-time and provide a constantly-updating estimation of their arrival. Users will get text updates and alerts from the driver so that they can meet them at the correct place. You will be asked to provide some information to help the driver find you as well.

Users will be asked to provide a brief physical description of themselves so that the driver knows who to look for when they arrive at the pinned location. Most helpfully, the app will create "a visual signal" on the user's phone so that they can try and get the driver's attention. This may prove helpful in a public place – especially on a busy day.

These new features should be easy to use for those who are familiar with rideshare and taxi services, as well as some other delivery apps for food or retail goods. Widely available features like this help Domino's stand out in the crowded pizza delivery market where other fast food chains dare not go. At the time of this writing, Pinpoint Delivery is available throughout the U.S. for anyone using the Domino's mobile app.