NFL Player Rey Maualuga Arrested for Battery

Linebacker Rey Maualuga was released by the Miami Dolphins Saturday, hours after his arrest for alleged battery in Miami.

Maualuga was booked at 12:46 p.m. with bond set at $1,500, reports TMZ Sports.

The site also obtained the arrest report. An employee at the E11EVEN club told Maualuga that he needed to pay his $40 tab at 8:20 a.m. The 30-year-old linebacker allegedly refused to pay. After the employee asked again, Maualuga grabbed the employee by the throat and pushed him, the employee told police.

Maualuga was kicked out of the club. Police were called to the scene and arrested him.

ProFootballTalk reported after the arrest that the Dolphins released Maualuga. He appeared in six games this season and made an appearance as a fullback in one. He will be placed on the waiver wire, and will become a free agent if no one picks him up.

The Dolphins later confirmed PFT’s report on Twitter.

This is the second time in his career that Maualuga has been in trouble with the law. Back in January 2010, TMZ reported that he was arrested for DUI in Kentucky. He eventually pleaded guilty to the charge.

Maualuga was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009. The Dolphins signed him before the 2017 season began after linebacker Raekwon McMillon tore his ACL.

The Dolphins play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Miami on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT.

