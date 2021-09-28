‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Daughter Claims Reality Star Has ‘Hot Lead’ on Brian Laundrie’s Location

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is currently on the case of Gabby Petito and her missing fiance, Brian Laundrie. In the days since Petito’s body was discovered, authorities have been trying to locate Laundrie, who has not been seen since Sept. 14. Chapman has reportedly found a “hot” lead in regards to Laundrie’s possible location, according to his daughter, Lyssa Chapman.

The Blast reported that Lyssa took to Instagram to share that her father had a “hot” lead on Laundrie’s disappearance. She wrote, “I can confirm (Dog The Bounty Hunter) has a HOT lead on Brian’s location. Dad has alerted the proper authorities. Say a prayer guys. This could be it.” TMZ offered up more details on this apparent “hot” lead. The publication reported that Chapman and his wife, Francie Frane, had been in the woods looking for Laundrie. They reportedly discovered a fresh campsite that they believe might be linked to Laundrie.

Chapman reportedly alerted the authorities to his discovery and that he waited for them at the scene. The reality TV personality also claimed that he discovered proof that linked Laundrie’s parents to the campsite. However, it’s unclear what this evidence is. This news comes shortly after Chapman and his team traveled to Florida to investigate Laundrie’s disappearance. They reportedly arrived at the home of Laundrie’s parents. Although, no one answered the door. After arriving in Florida, he spoke with Fox News and shared what he thinks about the case.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star explained that his “hottest” lead came from one of Petito’s friends. He said that the friend shared that Laundrie spent time in the Appalachian Mountains by himself for a couple of months. Chapman said, “Now, he’s not just a camper. He is an outdoorsman. So, in order to do that, I think because of his age he felt comfortable.” In addition to speaking with Fox News about the matter, Chapman also spoke with Newsweek and explained how he would tackle this investigation. He told the outlet, “You got to start with his friends, family members, find out where are they gone? When’s the last time they saw him? What kind of vehicle is he in? There’s all kinds of ways to track that vehicle. I mean, now the investigation is really kicked into high gear.”