DNC 2020 Night 4: How to Livestream the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is winding down as Democrats formally announced former Vice President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate. Biden, who recently announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, will speak following his official nomination in a video address from his home in Delaware Thursday evening as the event wraps up tonight after four days of virtual programming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday night featured speeches from from Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and more. Tuesday, Second Lady Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, were some of the other big names to speak, while Wednesday, included a powerful address from former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Harris. Thursday, Biden himself is scheduled to speak, as are Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Sen. Cory Booker. The full list of DNC's speaker schedule can be found here.

There are plenty of places to livestream the convention, including the DNC's official livestream. ABC News is hosting special coverage of the DNC from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, while ABC News Live, the network's streaming site, will also kick off primetime coverage each day at 7 p.m. ET. CBS News also will host live coverage of the convention beginning at 5 p.m. ET and will stream coverage on its website and the CBS News mobile app. Noticias Telemundo will be livestreaming its coverage of the convention on NoticiasTelemundo.com, as well as on its mobile app and YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

On C-SPAN, live coverage of the DNC is available not only on TV, but also on C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN Radio. CNN will air special footage from the convention from 8 p.m to 2 a.m. ET and Fox News is providing live blogging and videos of highlights on its website. MSNBC is delivering live coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET, while NBC News will air a special nightly report at 10 p.m. ET. PBS NewsHour airs nightly coverage, but also streams online beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Hulu is also airing live convention footage for all subscribers at no additional cost, as is Amazon Prime, which will stream the convention for subscribers if they search for "DNC." Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now will also stream the convention for their respective subscribers.