DNC 2020: Bill Clinton's Appearance Is Already Stirring up Backlash
The Democratic National Convention, which is largely a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to continue on Tuesday. Former President Bill Clinton will speak on Tuesday, during which he will reportedly share his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris amidst the presidential election. But, due to a number of issues from Clinton's past, his appearance at the DNC is already drawing criticism.
According to Matt Viser, a Washington Post reporter, Clinton will reportedly say during his appearance at the DNC, "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.” However, due to past controversies surrounding the former president, many are criticizing his inclusion at the Democratic National Convention. According to the New York Times, Clinton has had numerous allegations of sexual misconduct lodged at him. The publication reported that Clinton had an affair with Monica Lewinsky during his time in office, which he admitted to. Other women, including Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones, have alleged that the former president engaged in sexual harassment or assault, accusations which he has denied.
In light of these accusations, many individuals, including President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., have wondered why Clinton is included in the speaker's line-up for the DNC. And those individuals did not hold back their thoughts on the topic.
Donald Trump Jr. Weighs In
prevnext
The irony of Bill Clinton talking about the sanctity of the Oval Office should not be lost on anyone! https://t.co/fA3IlTQj26— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 18, 2020
Sharing Their Thoughts
prevnext
So, Democrats claim to support Me Too and they have Bill Clinton speaking tonight???
Got it.
👉 (Farting sound)— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 18, 2020
Don't Need To hear
prevnext
i do not care to hear from Bill Clinton https://t.co/f4vujKlak8— Erin GARGAMEL Ryan (@morninggloria) August 18, 2020
Really?
prevnext
How is Bill Clinton still getting prime time speaking spots post Me Too era?— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 18, 2020
Not A Great Look
prevnext
The DNC so far:
-Michelle Obama doesn’t mention Kamala Harris.
-Elizabeth Warren speaka at the Native American Cacus Meeting.
-Bill Clinton speaks, in the era of Me Too, on women’s suffrage day.
This is going well.— Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) August 18, 2020
Confused
prevnext
So lemme get this straight. The party that started the me too movement is having Bill Clinton speak at their convention. You can’t make this stuff up folks. Me too unless it’s us I guess— Bradley Holt (@bhol94) August 18, 2020
Seriously?
prev
Why does Bill Clinton gets to speak at the convention? Seriously.— Fred (@WaywardWinifred) August 11, 2020