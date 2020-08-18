DNC 2020: Bill Clinton's Appearance Is Already Stirring up Backlash

The Democratic National Convention, which is largely a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to continue on Tuesday. Former President Bill Clinton will speak on Tuesday, during which he will reportedly share his support for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris amidst the presidential election. But, due to a number of issues from Clinton's past, his appearance at the DNC is already drawing criticism.

According to Matt Viser, a Washington Post reporter, Clinton will reportedly say during his appearance at the DNC, "At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.” However, due to past controversies surrounding the former president, many are criticizing his inclusion at the Democratic National Convention. According to the New York Times, Clinton has had numerous allegations of sexual misconduct lodged at him. The publication reported that Clinton had an affair with Monica Lewinsky during his time in office, which he admitted to. Other women, including Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones, have alleged that the former president engaged in sexual harassment or assault, accusations which he has denied.

In light of these accusations, many individuals, including President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., have wondered why Clinton is included in the speaker's line-up for the DNC. And those individuals did not hold back their thoughts on the topic.