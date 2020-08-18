Bill Clinton Receives Neck Massage From Jeffrey Epstein Victim in Leaked Photos

New photos show former President Bill Clinton requesting a neck massage from Chauntae Davies, one of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking victims. The clip — published by The Daily Mail — was taken in 2002 as Clinton traveled to Africa with Epstein. While it further links Clinton to Epstein and the allegations against him, it does not come with any specific allegations against Clinton himself.

Clinton traveled several times with Epstein in his private jet, the Lolita Express, during the years of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking activities. New photos and accounts reveal just how comfortable he got with Epstein — and the young women traveling with him, such as then-22-year-old Davies. In the pictures, Clinton can be seen leaning back while Davies works on his shoulders. Davies was reportedly already a massage therapist at the time, and gave Clinton a massage at the insistence of Epstein's alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The pictures were rpeortedly taken during a refueling stop on the way to Africa, where Clinton was expected to work on a humanitarian mission with Epstein. After complaining of a stiff neck sustained in flight, Clinton apparently accepted a massage from Davies, at the urging of Maxwell. The then-56-year-old president reportedly said: "Would you mind giving it a crack?"

Other photos show Clinton Davies together throughout the trip, eating together at one point and standing arm-in-arm in another. Davies says that she was recruited to travel and work with Epstein by Maxwell, and that afterwards she was sexually assaulted by him several times. However, she reportedly said that Clinton was a "complete gentleman" and "charming and sweet" throughout the trip.

"Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him," she said.

Davies details the whole encounter in her upcoming memoir, which focuses on her allegations against Epstein. Epstein was accused of using his private jet to transport girls all over the world to his various private homes, often inviting public figures along with him. Clinton once claimed that he only took four rides on Epstein's plane, although flight logs show that he was a passengers at least 26 times.

Still, Clinton has stated firmly that he knew "nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to" following Epstein's Florida arrest. Many Americans still find this suspicious, and hope that the truth will come out next year in the trial of Maxwell.