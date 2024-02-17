Princess Tiana Ride Prepares For Open at Walt Disney World

The ride is set to make its debut soon at Walt Disney World, and later this summer at Disneyland in California.

Princess Tiana is finally getting her flowers at Walt Disney World. 15 years after Disney premiered its first Black animated princess in The Princess and the Frog via a 2009 feature film, her highly anticipated water ride will make its debut at Walt Disney World theme parks. Replacing the beloved Splash Mountain, Princess Tiana comes to life unlike ever before in Tiana's Bayou Located in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park, construction is officially underway on the heels of Mardi Gras season. Adventurers will be transported to the magic of Tiana's home in the swamps of New Orleans on a ride that combines animation, water, music, and more.

In addition to voiceovers from the original cast including Anika Noni Rose in the title role, friendly critters join the adventure alongside the princess. Imagineers have been hard at work designing the new attraction. In Tiana's Bayou Adventure, riders join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis who explains the roots of the music heard throughout the journey. A band full of nature's best – including an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver, a turtle and others – sing and play instruments made of natural materials they found in the bayou. Tiana shows up in style in her swamp look.

Industry legends PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard were handpicked to work on new original music for the ride. But not to fret, some of the film's original tunes from the film are also featured, for longtime fans to sing along. Of course, riders will be looking forward to the 50-foot log drop the ride features.

Just as in the film, riders will be taken inside Tiana's mind and dreams as she works to make them a reality. In Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Tiana is throwing a festive party during Mardi Gras season to thank her family, friends, and the community for all the support they've given her as a successful business owner. Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida this summer, and later in 2024 at Disneyland Park in California.