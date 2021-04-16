Disneyland Re-Opening Ticket Demand Buries Website After Sale Opens

✖

Disneyland tickets went on sale Thursday, and predictably, fans swarmed the resort's website to get an opportunity to return for the first time in over a year. Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but will finally be re-opening on April 30. Fans reported waiting hours to buy tickets, as the site was overwhelmed for a time on Thursday.

"Our website is experiencing high demand. We’re working through the queue as quickly as possible," a Disneyland spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday. Some fans were able to get their tickets, but others waited so long that the pages timed out. Another page warned fans that high demand for tickets meant they were put in a "waiting room" and to not press the "back" button on their web browser.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, another message told fans they would have to wait "several hours" to buy a ticket. "We still have plenty of reservation availability, and we plan to keep the system open throughout the night to accommodate the demand," the message read. "Please don’t refresh and we will get you through the queue as soon as we can. We know you are just as excited to return to the Disneyland Resort as we are to welcome you back, and we thank you for your patience as we work to accommodate as many guests as possible."

The Disneyland parks closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, but theme parks in California are just now being allowed to re-open. California residents will be able to visit the "Happiest Place on Earth" on April 30, but there will be strict health and safety measures in place. Capacity was also reduced to ensure social distancing.

In order for visitors to enter, they need both a ticket and a special reservation booked at Disneyland.com. Reservations for April 30 and May 1 for Disneyland have already sold out, but the Orange County Register notes that you could still get a park-hopper ticket and a reservation for Disney California Adventure (DAC). This means you could start your day at DCA, then go to Disneyland after 1 p.m. DAC tickets were also still available for June 4, the day the Avengers Campus attractions are opening. The Marvel-themed land finished construction last year, but the opening was delayed because of the pandemic. Check the reservation availability calendar at Disneyland.com by clicking here.

The hours for both parks will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Only California residents will be allowed at the parks until further notice and proof of residency might be required, notes the Disney site. Groups of no larger than three households will be permitted, under state guidelines.